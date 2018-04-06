Burlington (BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burlington (NYSE:BURL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Burlington in a report on Sunday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Burlington in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Burlington and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.43.

Shares of BURL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.94. The company had a trading volume of 112,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9,349.96, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. Burlington has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $138.45.

Burlington (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Burlington had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 754.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Burlington will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington news, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $2,516,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,400 shares of company stock worth $8,246,709. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Burlington by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

