Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BWX Technologies (BWXT) Share Price

Media headlines about BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BWX Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6622568298025 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.79 and a one year high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,360.24, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $430.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.18 million. analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $186,350. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

