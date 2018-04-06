C. H. Robinson (CHRW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised C. H. Robinson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cleveland Research raised C. H. Robinson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C. H. Robinson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. C. H. Robinson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.74. 261,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,174. The firm has a market cap of $13,243.82, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. C. H. Robinson has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. research analysts predict that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. C. H. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other C. H. Robinson news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $662,206.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,932.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $355,132.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,578. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 603.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,486,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,166,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 652,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,156,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,483,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the fourth quarter valued at $24,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

C. H. Robinson Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

