C20 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.14 Million (C20)

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, C20 has traded flat against the US dollar. One C20 token can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bibox. C20 has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00697154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00186217 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

C20 Profile

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for C20 is crypto20.com. The official message board for C20 is medium.crypto20.com. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

C20 Token Trading

C20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase C20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C20 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

