CA (CA) Earns Media Impact Score of -0.05

News stories about CA (NASDAQ:CA) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.2425179032449 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.70 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

CA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CA has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $14,108.71, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CA will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CA’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

In other news, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $396,642.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $2,853,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

