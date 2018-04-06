Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for CA (NASDAQ:CA)

CA (NASDAQ:CA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We hosted several investor meetings with CFO Kieran McGrath, IR Traci Tsuchiguchi and Stefan Putyera. We come away appreciating the company’s opportunity in helping enterprises become “modern software factories.” While nothing material was disclosed, we offer the following highlights: Organic Growth. The company mid-term is solving for low-single-digit revenue and mid-single-digit OCF growth, combined with shareholder-friendly capital allocation. The opportunity to deliver sustainable organic growth is supported by investments in innovation, mix shift to more SaaS and growth-oriented products, and continued journey of execution improvements.””

CA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.70 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CA in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

NASDAQ:CA opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. CA has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $13,804.36, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. CA had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CA will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Lamm sold 77,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $2,853,719.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren Patricia Flaherty sold 10,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $396,642.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,770.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,770,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,520,000 after buying an additional 243,520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,554,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,560,000 after buying an additional 487,482 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CA by 541.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,150,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,151,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,375,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in CA by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,238,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after buying an additional 361,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

