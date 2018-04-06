iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 13,921.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the quarter. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd accounts for 1.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of LQD opened at $116.72 on Friday. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.3369 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

