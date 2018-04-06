Cable Hill Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Trust (BATS:IEFA) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $20,468,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $65.95 on Friday. iShares Trust has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

