Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is the leading supplier of CMP slurries for polishing various materials used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of the most advanced semiconductor devices, enabling the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics has demonstrated consistent, steady growth and is the leader in the CMP Industry, as well as part of the dynamic, high-growth Consumer Electronics Industry, enabling the manufacture of leading edge devices in on of the most innovative industries in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.40.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,729.67, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director Richard Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $113,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,135.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $1,680,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,236 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,782 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

