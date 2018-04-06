Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,389.09, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $46.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 44,526 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $2,004,115.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 377,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,969,625.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $40,074.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,110 shares of company stock worth $7,016,878. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 811,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 104,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,108,000 after buying an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

