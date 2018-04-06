Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Caesars Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

95.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $4.85 billion -$375.00 million -3.30 Caesars Entertainment Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 164.22

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Caesars Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -9.38% N/A -3.71% Caesars Entertainment Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caesars Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 Caesars Entertainment Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $14.72, suggesting a potential upside of 32.39%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment competitors beat Caesars Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.