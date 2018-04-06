Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Caesarstone to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Caesarstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $671.52, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.75. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $13,703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 249,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 209,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

