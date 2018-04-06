Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

News stories about Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Total Return Fund earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0806456744747 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CGO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global equities, convertible securities and high-yield securities.

