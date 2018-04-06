Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Stake Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,322,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 377,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 50,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Victor Vaughn sold 15,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,421.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,923. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

SUPN opened at $45.30 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2,329.48, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $88.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 18.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

