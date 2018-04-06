California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDI. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

GDI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Gardner Denver to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $30.81 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

