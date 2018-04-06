California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Marten Transport worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,808,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $280,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.87, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-2-29-million-stake-in-marten-transport-ltd-mrtn-updated-updated.html.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.