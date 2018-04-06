California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Veritiv (VRTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.53% of Veritiv worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,053,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,246,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veritiv by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $521.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America set a $39.00 target price on shares of Veritiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

