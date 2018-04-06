Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after buying an additional 2,022,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 386,063 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,593,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,491,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,134,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 238,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Argus upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.74 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.47 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.29 to $10.47 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.49.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock worth $13,933,528. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,255.21, a PE ratio of 125.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

