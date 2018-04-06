NiSource Inc. (NI) Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of NiSource worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 1,032.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $8,104.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

