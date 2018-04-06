California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 13,820 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Zogenix worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zogenix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zogenix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zogenix by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZGNX stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1,310.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZGNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

