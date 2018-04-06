Gap Inc (GPS) Stake Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of GAP worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,739,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $604,222,000 after buying an additional 1,142,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,130,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,458,000 after purchasing an additional 810,280 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,381,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,159,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,288,000 after purchasing an additional 155,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GAP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,805,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,567,000 after purchasing an additional 592,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.99.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $32.01 on Friday. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,132.91, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other GAP news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $15,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,702,097 shares in the company, valued at $272,201,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $2,526,764.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,264 shares of company stock worth $58,017,594. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

