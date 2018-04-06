California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of 3M worth $242,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,901,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,309,000 after acquiring an additional 332,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,379,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,619,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $746,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total value of $742,051.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Roman sold 4,146 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129,556.98, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 1-year low of $188.62 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

