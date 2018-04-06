California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.41 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $64.70 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2,990.19, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $653.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.98 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

