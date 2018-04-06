Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 56,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 245,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.64 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4,094.24, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.14 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William V. Cosgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $1,338,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,400. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

