Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Zendesk worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zendesk by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258,469 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP grew its stake in Zendesk by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 755.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 730,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on shares of Zendesk to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Zendesk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Zendesk news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $52,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,338.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,434. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $46.35 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4,842.38, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

