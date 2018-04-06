California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Home Bancshares worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 283.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray raised Home Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

HOMB stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The stock has a market cap of $3,998.79, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.40 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Home Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,303.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

