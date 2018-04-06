Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.13, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64. Calix has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

