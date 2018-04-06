Calix (CALX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,321. The firm has a market cap of $340.17, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.64. Calix has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Calix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 335,674 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 650,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,528 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $1,499,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

