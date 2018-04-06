Research Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 32.86%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,538.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

