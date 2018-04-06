Callon Petroleum (CPE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPE. Citigroup lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 5,027,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,538.38, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,434,000 after buying an additional 3,440,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,044,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,891,000 after buying an additional 152,860 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,242,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 611,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,069,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,591,000 after buying an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,885,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after buying an additional 2,330,958 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

