Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $1.77 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after buying an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,247,000 after purchasing an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after purchasing an additional 383,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $185,055.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

