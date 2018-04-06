B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

ABCD stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Cambium Learning Group has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $530.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.33 million for the quarter. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. equities research analysts predict that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Learning Group news, CFO Barbara Benson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,191 shares of company stock valued at $562,034 over the last three months. 72.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning Group, Inc is an educational solutions and services company. The Company’s product lines include Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), ExploreLearning (www.explorelearning.com), Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com) and Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com). It operates through three segments: Learning A-Z, Voyager Sopris Learning and ExploreLearning.

