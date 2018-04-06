Cambrex Co. (CBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambrex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.08. Cambrex reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $182.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cambrex’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Longbow Research lowered Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE CBM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 325,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,795. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,749.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Cambrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cambrex by 117.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 125,062 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cambrex by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 895,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after buying an additional 733,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambrex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

