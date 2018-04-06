Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,725 Shares of New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Inv worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Inv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Inv during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Inv by 250.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Inv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Inv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Inv alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. New Residential Inv has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $5,482.37, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.15 million. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. New Residential Inv’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised New Residential Inv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.76 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Inv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,725 Shares of New Residential Inv (NRZ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-acquires-14725-shares-of-new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-updated.html.

New Residential Inv Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.