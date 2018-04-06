Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price target on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE:DPS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21,285.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

