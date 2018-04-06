Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stake in Cerner (CERN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $14,246,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $19,852,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,800 shares of company stock valued at $34,353,860 over the last ninety days. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.42.

Shares of CERN opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $19,194.19, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

