CampusCoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. CampusCoin has a market cap of $3.25 million and $15,761.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One CampusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006688 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000355 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003774 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CampusCoin Coin Profile

CMPCO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 578,313,048 coins and its circulating supply is 378,313,048 coins. CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0. CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase CampusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

