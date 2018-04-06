Fundamental Research Analysts Give Canada Jetlines (CVE:JET) a C$2.73 Price Target

Canada Jetlines (CVE:JET) received a C$2.73 price objective from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 245.57% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canada Jetlines Ltd. (TSXV: JET) – Launch Date Pushed Back” and dated March 21, 2018. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

JET opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. Canada Jetlines has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Canada Jetlines Company Profile

Canada Jetlines Ltd., an airline and travel company, operates as an ultra low cost airline carrier in Canada. It also provides travel services that include amenities, services, and ancillary products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

