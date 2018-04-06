Honeywell (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell by 2.7% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,899.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $108,483.80, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Honeywell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

