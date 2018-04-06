Canopy Growth’s (WEED) Top Pick Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their top pick rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,832. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$44.00.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015.

