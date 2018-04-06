Capital & Regional’s (CAL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAL. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

CAL stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 53.80 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 612,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.77 ($0.88).

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.90 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Capital & Regional had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of GBX 8,920 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 1.91 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $1.73.

In related news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £72,900 ($102,330.15).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.

