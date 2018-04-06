Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 288,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1,722.41, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/capitol-federal-financial-cffn-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-updated.html.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.