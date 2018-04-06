Capricoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $134,254.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00014222 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $134,254.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00078154 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000143 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

