Capstone Turbine (CPST) & CUI Global (CUI) Head to Head Contrast

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) and Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and Capstone Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and Capstone Turbine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million 0.95 -$12.58 million ($0.35) -7.91 Capstone Turbine $77.17 million 1.01 -$23.92 million ($0.78) -1.85

CUI Global has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Turbine. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstone Turbine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CUI Global and Capstone Turbine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00

CUI Global presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.01%. Capstone Turbine has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than Capstone Turbine.

Summary

CUI Global beats Capstone Turbine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company's microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

