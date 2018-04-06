Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $384.44, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.96.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,070,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $538,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 861,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cara-therapeutics-cara-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.