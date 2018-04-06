Carboncoin Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $216.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00680259 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin’s genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,019,106 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

