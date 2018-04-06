Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mr. Exchange, Bittrex, Coinnest and Upbit. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $54.97 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00196090 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00137456 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00144358 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017424 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011829 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardanohub.org. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardanohub.org.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Mr. Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest. It is not possible to purchase Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

