Cardiome Pharma (CRME) PT Set at $10.00 by HC Wainwright

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) received a $10.00 price target from analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 327.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRME. Mackie upgraded shares of Cardiome Pharma to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cardiome Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of CRME remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,803. The stock has a market cap of $80.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Cardiome Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,907 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

