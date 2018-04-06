Analysts Offer Predictions for Cardlytics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardlytics in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

