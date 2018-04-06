CareDx (CDNA) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $8.50

Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 663672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CareDx by 1,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

